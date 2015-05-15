BRIEF-Spotify acquires MightyTV
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
May 15 Tradedoubler
* Says can confirm that it has received a letter from Gravity4 stating its non-binding interest in acquiring shares company
* Says has noted the media's coverage of Gravity4's interest in acquiring the shares in Tradedoubler for a price corresponding to a total value of SEK 282 millions, to be compared with the current value on the stock exchange of SEK 299 millions
* Says no formal takeover offer has been presented
* Says no further comments will be made by Tradedoubler at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: