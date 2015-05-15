May 15 Tradedoubler

* Says can confirm that it has received a letter from Gravity4 stating its non-binding interest in acquiring shares company

* Says has noted the media's coverage of Gravity4's interest in acquiring the shares in Tradedoubler for a price corresponding to a total value of SEK 282 millions, to be compared with the current value on the stock exchange of SEK 299 millions

* Says no formal takeover offer has been presented

* Says no further comments will be made by Tradedoubler at this point