BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 18 Cranswick Plc :
* FY pretax profit 52.8 million stg versus 54.8 million stg year ago
* FY revenue rose 0.8 percent to 1 billion stg
* Final dividend up 6.4 percent to 23.4 pence per share
* Total dividend 34 pence per share
* Revenue up 0.8 per cent to £1,003.3m (2014: £994.9m)
* FY adjusted profit before tax 1 up 10.6 per cent to £57.8m (2014: £52.2m)
* Adjusted earnings per share 1 up 9.5 percent to 92.1p (2014: 84.1p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.