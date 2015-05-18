UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Kesko Oyj :
* Says timing of easter caused Kesko's sales to decline in April
* Sales in April 2015 totalled EUR 764.3 million. In comparable terms excluding anttila, sales decreased by 3.9 pct in local currencies.
* Says in grocery trade, sales in april were EUR 390.4 million, a decrease of 6.3 pct from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.