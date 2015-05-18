May 18 Artec Technologies AG :

* Says FY 2014 earnings after taxes improved to 0.52 million euros ($592,280.00)(0.24 euros per share) supported by a positive impact taxation

* Says FY 2014 EBIT improved from -0.42 million euros year ago to +0.11 million euros

* FY turnover up by about 33 percent in its last financial year, rising to 2.44 million euros