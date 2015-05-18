May 18 Kitron ASA :

* Receives order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS for military communications equipment

* Contract has a value for Kitron of 32 million Norwegian crowns ($4.35 million), and deliveries will take place in 2015 and 2016

