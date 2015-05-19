May 19 Victrex Plc

* Interim dividend up 3 pct to 11.73 pence per share

* H1 diluted EPS 49.6 pence

* H1 basic EPS 49.8 pence versus 45.1 pence year ago

* For second half year, we are mindful of tougher comparatives and ongoing caution in oil and gas market.

* Foreign currency remains a considerable headwind although we still expect to fully overcome impact through our positive growth momentum

* Revenue up 9 pct, PBT up 10 pct

* Revenue up 9 pct, PBT up 10 pct

* Victrex continues to be well positioned for profit progress over full year