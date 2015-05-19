May 19 Victrex Plc
* Interim dividend up 3 pct to 11.73 pence per share
* H1 diluted EPS 49.6 pence
* H1 basic EPS 49.8 pence versus 45.1 pence year ago
* For second half year, we are mindful of tougher
comparatives and ongoing caution in oil and gas market.
* Foreign currency remains a considerable headwind although
we still expect to fully overcome impact through our positive
growth momentum
* Revenue up 9 pct, PBT up 10 pct
* Victrex continues to be well positioned for profit
progress over full year
