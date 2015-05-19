May 19 (Reuters) -
* Intention to float - ukla
* Phoenix spree deutschland announces intention to float on
official list of uk listing authority
* Jersey incorporated, close-ended investment company
offering investors exposure to german real estate market,
particularly residential property in berlin
* PSD Is Aiming To Deliver A Total Annual Shareholder Return
Of 8 To 10 Per Cent. On A Pre Exceptional basis, including a 2.5
per cent. Dividend
* Since 2006, the Company has built a diversified, portfolio
of 114 German properties, which as at 31 December 2014 was
valued at 245.3 million
* Liberum Capital is acting as sole Sponsor in relation to
Admission. It is expected that Admission will become effective
and that dealings in the Shares will commence on or around 9
June 2015.
