S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Grand City Properties SA :
* Q1 FFO I increased to 25 million euros ($28 million), up 53 percent compared to Q1 2014
* Q1 net profit at 80 million euros; EPS at 0.63 euros, up 19 percent compared to Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA at 94 million euros, up 16 percent compared to Q1 2014
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA increased to 34.2 million euros, up 49 percent compared to Q1 2014
* Q1 rental and operating income increased to 66 million euros, up 44 percent compared to Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.