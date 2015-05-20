S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Acta Kapitalforvaltning AS, a subsidiary of Agasti Holding ASA, has decided to settle with a group of plaintiffs in Sweden who following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 brought legal action against the company
* Of the remaining 396 lawsuits, 94 pct have accepted a settlement proposal within the amounts that the Group has made provisions for relating to these matters
* The settlement is in line with the Agasti Group's strategy to wind up all previous operations in the first half of 2015
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.