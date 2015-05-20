May 20 John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd
* Equity raise & placing programme
* Also intends to implement a placing programme of up to 150
million new ordinary shares and/or new C-shares of no par value
in capital of company
* Will enable JLEN to free up its credit facility and fund
strong pipeline of opportunities available to company from john
laing group and third parties
* Possible equity raise targeting £45 million through a
placing and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares and a
placing programme of up to 150 million new shares
