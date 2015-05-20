May 20 Uk Mail Group Plc

* Final dividend up 2.1 percent to 14.5 pence per share

* Total dividend up 2.3 percent to 21.8 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 0.8 percent to 485.1 million stg

* First half of new financial year will be challenging as we reposition our parcels business and manage full transition to new hub

* Performance for year being more weighted to second half than usual

* Group profit before tax (before exceptional items) down 4.2% to 21 mln stg (2014: 21.9 mln stg), in line with previous guidance

* Profit for year from continuing operations of 15.9 mln stg (2014: 16.8 mln stg)

