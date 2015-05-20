May 20 Uk Mail Group Plc
* Final dividend up 2.1 percent to 14.5 pence per share
* Total dividend up 2.3 percent to 21.8 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 0.8 percent to 485.1 million stg
* First half of new financial year will be challenging as we
reposition our parcels business and manage full transition to
new hub
* Performance for year being more weighted to second half
than usual
* Group profit before tax (before exceptional items) down
4.2% to 21 mln stg (2014: 21.9 mln stg), in line with previous
guidance
* Profit for year from continuing operations of 15.9 mln stg
(2014: 16.8 mln stg)
* Medium and long term outlook for group remain very
positive
