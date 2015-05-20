May 20 Great Portland Estates Plc

* FY pretax profit 507.4 million stg versus 422.2 million stg year ago

* Portfolio valuation up 18 pct in year (developments: 28.2 pct ) and 3.1 pct in Q4

* Rental value growth of 10.3 pct (10 pct offices, 11.4 pct retail) v 9.5 pct for IPD Central London; 3.1 pct in Q4

* 12 month capital return of 18.8 pct v 20.3 pct for IPD central London INDE

* Total dividend per share of 9.0 pence (2014: 8.8 pence), up 2.3 pct

* Total development programme of 2.5 million sq ft

* EPRA NAV per share of 709 pence, up 24.6 pct in year and 4.3 pct in Q4

* Development opportunity from additional 12 uncommitted pipeline schemes (1.3 million sq ft)