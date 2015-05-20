May 20 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc
* FY pretax loss from continuing operations $12.1 million
versus $25.4 million loss year ago
* Group working interest proved plus probable reserves of
73.5 MMBOE
* Total cash resources at year end of $19.4 million
* Shall seek to farm-out assets we hold in Colombia and
Tunisia
* Syrian assets remain shut-in and secure during
continuation of sanctions
* Remains committed to maintaining its presence in Syria,
and it considers its partnership with general petroleum
corporation
* Group faces challenges over coming months, including
seeking extensions to licences and completing our work
programmes
* Faces challenges securing new funds sufficient to repay
Arawak loan facility and provide working capital to allow
progress on some asset
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: