S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Deutsche Wohnen Ag
* Says Q1 FFO i up by 21 % to eur 71.3 million
* Says Q1 FFO ii improved by 8 % to eur 80.6 million
* Deutsche Wohnen: acquisitions strengthen portfolio and strategic alignment
* Says acquisition of around 6,500 residential units - mainly in Berlin Further company coverage:
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.