Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :
* PSI Polska receives order from PERN 'Przyjazn' SA
* PSI Polska Sp. z o.o. has been contracted by Przedsibiorstwo Eksploatacji Rurocigów Naftowych "Przyjazn" SA with implementation of PSIcarlos system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order