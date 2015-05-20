PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc
* BOG healthcare subsidiary acquires a hospital
* Bank Of Georgia's healthcare subsidiary acquires a hospital in a prime location in Tbilisi
* Acquisition is consistent with company's previously announced strategy to scale up its healthcare business through targeted acquisitions in Tbilisi
* Bank's healthcare subsidiary, has signed binding contract to acquire a 95 pct equity interest, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, in Deka LLC
* Acquisition was financed from proceeds of BGH capital raise in December 2014
* Renovation and development of acquired hospital capacity is expected to take about 12 months
* Renovation and development of hospital to be financed through proceeds from stock exchange listing of GHG planned for later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
