May 20 Highlight Communications AG :

* Quintuples Q1 EBIT

* Q1 consolidated net profit for period of 0.6 million Swiss francs ($0.6 million) (previous year's period: 1.0 million Swiss francs); earnings attributable to highlight shareholders remain constant at 0.7 million Swiss francs

* At 64.3 million Swiss francs, consolidated sales for first three months were down on corresponding figure for previous year (125.7 million Swiss francs), as expected

* Q1 EBIT improves from 0.9 million Swiss francs to 5.0 million Swiss francs

* Forecast confirmed for fiscal year 2015

