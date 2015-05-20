May 20 Windeln.de AG

* windeln.de shows strong growth and considerable margin improvement in the first quarter of 2015

* Says Q1 gross profit estimated at eur8.5 - eur9.2 million

* Says revenues of EUR35.6 million in q1 of 2015

* Said Q1 adjusted ebit loss expected to total eur-1.5 - eur-1.2 million