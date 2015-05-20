UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
May 20 Windeln.de AG
* windeln.de shows strong growth and considerable margin improvement in the first quarter of 2015
* Says Q1 gross profit estimated at eur8.5 - eur9.2 million
* Says revenues of EUR35.6 million in q1 of 2015
* Said Q1 adjusted ebit loss expected to total eur-1.5 - eur-1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.