UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 21 Geratherm Medical AG :
* Q1 EBITDA 929,000 euros, +85.5 pct
* Q1 earnings after taxes 569 thousand euros ($632,557.30) +198.7 pct
* Q1 operating result (EBIT) 719,000 euros, +107.8 pct
* Q1 sales revenues 5.4 million euros +39.1 pct
* Anticipating a positive development of company for next quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.