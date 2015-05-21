May 21 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Company is expected to nearly break-even on an EBIT level in 2015

* For business year 2015 Singulus Technologies plans to double its sales compared with previous year, in particular due to projections for solar segment

* For business year 2015 Singulus Technologies plans to double its sales compared with previous year, in particular due to projections for solar segment

* To achieve financial full-year targets for 2015 it will be decisive how sales develop and to what extent individual segmental targets will be achieved