May 21 Cliq Digital AG :

* Net profit in first three months of current financial year amounted to 0.6 million euros ($665,820.00);(Q1 2014: 0.1 million euros/Q4 2014: 0.1 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA improves to 5.9 million euros (Q1 2014: 0.4 million euros/Q4 2014: 3.1 million euros)

* Q1 revenue rises considerably to 18.0 million euros (Q1 2014: 9.9 million euros/Q4 2014: 12.9 million euros)

* Forecast for 2015 confirmed: double-digit percentage growth in revenue compared to previous year