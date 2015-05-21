BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 21 Shaftesbury Plc :
* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 6.825 penceper share
* EPRA earnings increased by 11.2 pct to £17.9 million (six months ended 31.3.2014: £16.1 million)
* EPRA earnings per share increased by 1.6 pct to 6.4p (six months ended 31.3.2014: 6.3p)
* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 6.825 penceper share
* EPRA NAV increased by 8.7 pct over six months to £7.75 per share
* Portfolio valued at £2.86 billion, like-for-like capital value return: +8.0 pct (6 months) and +24.0 pct (12 months)
* EPRA vacancy 2 at 31.3.2015: 2.6 pct of ERV, of which 1.9 pct was under offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.