May 21 Phoenix IT Group Plc :

* Potential offer by Daisy Group Limited

* Is in advanced discussions, having received an approach from Daisy Group Limited ("Daisy") and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, regarding a possible recommended cash offer

* Possible recommended cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at a price of 160 pence per share

* Confirmed to board of Phoenix that it has completed its due diligence and is well advanced with finalisation of necessary financing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)