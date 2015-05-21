UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
May 21 Just Eat Plc :
* Proposed placing and open offer
* Proceeds will be used to finance Just Eat's proposed acquisition of entire issued and outstanding capital stock of menulog group limited
* Announces its intention to raise approximately 445 million pounds from issuance of equity by way of a placing and open offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.