May 21 Just Eat Plc :

* Proposed placing and open offer

* Proceeds will be used to finance Just Eat's proposed acquisition of entire issued and outstanding capital stock of menulog group limited

* Announces its intention to raise approximately 445 million pounds from issuance of equity by way of a placing and open offer