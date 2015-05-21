May 21 Aker Asa

* Says contemplating to issue NOK 750 million to 1 billion in new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market with maturity in May 2020

* Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes

* DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities are the joint lead arrangers for the issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)