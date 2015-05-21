May 21 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* Sales in Q1 increased by 21 percent to 3.4 million euros ($3.79 million) due to strong US dollar (previous year: 2.8 million euros)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to 0.5 million euros(previous year 0.7 million euros), EBIT margin of 16 percent

* Q1 net profit also declined slightly to 0.7 million euros(previous year 0.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)