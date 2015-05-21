BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
May 21 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* Sales in Q1 increased by 21 percent to 3.4 million euros ($3.79 million) due to strong US dollar (previous year: 2.8 million euros)
* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to 0.5 million euros(previous year 0.7 million euros), EBIT margin of 16 percent
* Q1 net profit also declined slightly to 0.7 million euros(previous year 0.8 million euros)
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million