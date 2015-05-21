BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :
* Reports on the first quarter of 2015
* Reports a consolidated profit of 0.4 million euros ($0.45 million) for Q1 of 2015; this compares to a loss of 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2014
* Total assets increased from 43.9 million euros as at Dec. 31 to 94.1 million euros as at March 31, 2015
* Continued strong growth planned for full year 2015
* Revenue in Q1 of 2015 amounted to 0.7 million euros and includes initial rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
