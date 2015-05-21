May 21 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Reports on the first quarter of 2015

* Reports a consolidated profit of 0.4 million euros ($0.45 million) for Q1 of 2015; this compares to a loss of 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2014

* Total assets increased from 43.9 million euros as at Dec. 31 to 94.1 million euros as at March 31, 2015

* Continued strong growth planned for full year 2015

* Revenue in Q1 of 2015 amounted to 0.7 million euros and includes initial rental income