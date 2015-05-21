May 21 Emirates National Oil Company Ltd.

* Possible offer for Dragon Oil Plc

* Confirms that it has been in talks with independent committee of board of Dragon Oil regarding possible offer

* ENOC informed independent committee of proposal on May 14 2015

* Deal values entire issued share capital of dragon oil at approximately 3.6 bln stg

* ENOC is proposing a possible cash offer of 735 pence per Dragon Oil share

* Going forward enoc will look to undertake a more active role in management and future strategic direction of Dragon Oil

* ENOC intends to meet with Dragon Oil's shareholders to discuss proposal.