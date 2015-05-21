May 21 Emirates National Oil Company Ltd.
* Possible offer for Dragon Oil Plc
* Confirms that it has been in talks with independent
committee of board of Dragon Oil regarding possible offer
* ENOC informed independent committee of proposal on May 14
2015
* Deal values entire issued share capital of dragon oil at
approximately 3.6 bln stg
* ENOC is proposing a possible cash offer of 735 pence per
Dragon Oil share
* Going forward enoc will look to undertake a more active
role in management and future strategic direction of Dragon Oil
* ENOC intends to meet with Dragon Oil's shareholders to
discuss proposal.
