May 21 Just Eat Plc

* Completion of bookbuild for placing and open offer

* 105,397,759 new ordinary shares under placing and open offer have been conditionally placed with institutional investors for a price of 425 pence per new ordinary share

* Joint bookrunners completed bookbuild for placing and open offer to finance proposed acquisition of menulog group for a total cash consideration of a$855 million