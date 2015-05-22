BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Protector Forsikring ASA sells 3.57 million shares in Protector
* Has today sold 3,570,661 shares in Protector, representing 4.14 pct of share capital and voting rights in Protector
* Shares were sold by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional and other professional investors
* Shares were sold at a price of 75 Norwegian crowns ($9.97) per share
* Upon completion of transaction, Protector no longer holds any treasury shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5228 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.