May 22 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Protector Forsikring ASA sells 3.57 million shares in Protector

* Has today sold 3,570,661 shares in Protector, representing 4.14 pct of share capital and voting rights in Protector

* Shares were sold by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional and other professional investors

* Shares were sold at a price of 75 Norwegian crowns ($9.97) per share

* Upon completion of transaction, Protector no longer holds any treasury shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5228 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)