May 22 Prosafe :
* Prosafe and BG Group have agreed to re-phase the
Safe Bristolia accommodation support vessel 2015 work programme
with a shorter 2015 period and the addition of a new 2016
duration
* The total value of the contract has been reduced to around
$40 million from $68 million
* Operations at BG Group's Everest platform are scheduled to
commence in June 2015 for a firm period of four months
* From mid-May 2016, Safe Bristolia will return to the
Everest platform for two months
* In addition and in relation to the new 2016 duration,
Prosafe has granted BG Group two additional fifteen-day options
* Safe Bristolia sustained damage to lifeboats after
experiencing bad weather in October last year and was brought to
the shipyard for repair
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)