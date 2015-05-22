May 22 Prosafe :

* Prosafe and BG Group have agreed to re-phase the Safe Bristolia accommodation support vessel 2015 work programme with a shorter 2015 period and the addition of a new 2016 duration

* The total value of the contract has been reduced to around $40 million from $68 million

* Operations at BG Group's Everest platform are scheduled to commence in June 2015 for a firm period of four months

* From mid-May 2016, Safe Bristolia will return to the Everest platform for two months

* In addition and in relation to the new 2016 duration, Prosafe has granted BG Group two additional fifteen-day options

* Safe Bristolia sustained damage to lifeboats after experiencing bad weather in October last year and was brought to the shipyard for repair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)