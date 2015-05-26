Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Puretech Health Plc:
* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange
* Puretech has announced appointment of Joichi Ito as chairman and Dame Marjorie Scardino as senior independent non executive director to board
* Proceeds of offer are expected to be approximately $160 million
* Following admission, certain existing shareholders are expected to be subject to a lock-up period of up to 180-days
* It is expected that admission will occur in June 2015
* Intends to use proceeds of offer payable to company, net of expenses, together with its existing cash resources
* Following completion, expected that co will have a free float of at least 25 percent of issued share capital of co
* Jefferies International acting as global coordinator, sole sponsor, joint bookrunner and Peel Hunt as joint bookrunner Source text for Eikon:
