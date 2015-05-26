May 26 Puretech Health Plc:

* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* Puretech has announced appointment of Joichi Ito as chairman and Dame Marjorie Scardino as senior independent non executive director to board

* Proceeds of offer are expected to be approximately $160 million

* Following admission, certain existing shareholders are expected to be subject to a lock-up period of up to 180-days

* It is expected that admission will occur in June 2015

* Intends to use proceeds of offer payable to company, net of expenses, together with its existing cash resources

* Following completion, expected that co will have a free float of at least 25 percent of issued share capital of co

* Jefferies International acting as global coordinator, sole sponsor, joint bookrunner and Peel Hunt as joint bookrunner