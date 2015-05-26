BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
May 26 TrustBuddy AB :
* Says cost reduction program ahead of schedule
* Has already implemented changes that will account for 75 pct of 4 million Swedish crowns($475,618.60) targeted cost reductions that were announced as part of company's new strategy on May 7
* Says effect in June is expected to have a 2.4 million crowns positive cash flow impact
* Says once fully implemented, cost reduction program is expected to result in a positive cash flow effect of at least 4 million crowns per month
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.