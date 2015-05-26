UPDATE 1-Bank of Ireland CEO Boucher to retire before year-end
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
May 26 Regal Petroleum Plc
* Fy revenue $34.6 million versus $36.7 million year ago
* Fy pretax profit $8.1 million versus $162.9 million loss year ago
* Average production over year to 31 december 2014 of 152,744 m 3 /d of gas, 52 m 3 /d of condensate and 21 m 3 /d of lpg
DUBLIN, March 24 Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher will retire later this year after almost a decade in charge of the lender he guided from the brink of nationalisation to lead a revival across the sector, the bank said on Friday.