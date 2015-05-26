RPT-BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
May 26 Royal Bk Scot.Grp.
* Disposal of further portfolio of loans
* Disposal of this portfolio represents final material transaction for RBS capital resolution (RCR) in Northern Ireland
* Completion is expected in june 2015
* Transaction forms part of continued reduction of assets in rcr and is in line with bank's plan to strengthen its capital position and reduce higher risk exposures
* Disposal of portfolio is expected to result in a loss of approximately £5m after costs associated with transaction
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group announces disposal of a further portfolio of loans to cerberus
* At completion, RBS will receive cash consideration of approximately £205m at current exchange rates
* Disposal proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Gross assets are £1.4bn and loans generated a loss in region of approximately £16m in year to 31 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
