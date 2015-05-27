May 27 Phoenix It Group Plc

* Recommended cash offer

* Offer price values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Phoenix at approximately 135 mln stg

* Daisy will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of phoenix not already owned, or agreed to be acquired, by Daisy

* Offer at premium of about 24 percent to closing price per phoenix share of 129 pence on May 20 2015