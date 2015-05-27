May 27 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Says subscription price per new no-par-value ordinary
bearer share at eur 21.50
* Says expects to receive gross proceeds in amount of
approximately eur 907 million.
* Says actual gross proceeds are expected to be determined
during course of 4 june 2015.
* Says new shares offered to shareholders for subscription
at a ratio of 7:1. Subscription period ends on 3 June 2015.
* Says aims to refinance about eur 1.2 billion of its
financial liabilities that mature predominantly in 2018 and 2019
* Says aims to reduce pro forma LTV to below 45% and
reducing average interest rate to below 2%.
