May 28 Optimal Payments Plc

* Acquisition

* Optimal payments adds strategic mobile capabilities with acquisition of FANS Entertainment Inc

* Consideration of C$16 million (approx. $13 million), payable to vendors by issuing shares in a subsidiary of Optimal payments

* Acquisition brings proven mobile wallet and ecommerce platform

* Acquisition of Montreal-based mobile platform developer fans entertainment inc. For a consideration of C$16 million (approx. us$13 million)