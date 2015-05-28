European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
May 28 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd
* Well 14/20-1 'isobel Deep' oil discovery
* Announce an oil discovery at 14/20-1 "Isobel Deep" well (FOGL 40 pct) that was spudded by Premier Oil
* Believes initial results significantly reduce risk on FOGL's other prospects in adjacent PL005 licence
* Now considering optimal appraisal programme for Elaine/Isobel complex in PL004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Supply concerns underpin copper, aluminium * Aluminium at highest since May 2015 (Recasts with aluminium, adds closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 29 Aluminium hit its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday, supported by optimism that China would carry out plans to cut supply and by a rebound in the oil price. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 0.8 percent to close at $1,960 a tonne, its strongest since May 20