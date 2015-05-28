May 28 Dialight Plc

* Appointment of group chief executive

* Announce appointment of Michael Sutsko as group chief executive

* Michael, 46, joins board from Laird Plc, where he was latterly president of performance materials division

* Michael will join board of dialight on 1 June 2015 and will be based in New Jersey, Usa where a significant proportion of Dialight's operations are located

