European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
May 28 Dialight Plc
* Appointment of group chief executive
* Announce appointment of Michael Sutsko as group chief executive
* Michael, 46, joins board from Laird Plc, where he was latterly president of performance materials division
* Michael will join board of dialight on 1 June 2015 and will be based in New Jersey, Usa where a significant proportion of Dialight's operations are located
* Appointment of Michael Sutsko is result of a global search process following departure of Roy Burton due to ill health in March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supply concerns underpin copper, aluminium * Aluminium at highest since May 2015 (Recasts with aluminium, adds closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 29 Aluminium hit its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday, supported by optimism that China would carry out plans to cut supply and by a rebound in the oil price. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 0.8 percent to close at $1,960 a tonne, its strongest since May 20