UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 AB SKF
* SKF strengthens relationship with Volkswagen
* SKF is supplying Volkswagen with wheel hub and MacPherson suspension bearing units for the automaker's Golf VII production in Puebla, Mexico.
* Deliveries started during the first quarter of 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.