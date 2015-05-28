May 28 Asian Bamboo AG :

* Says petition for insolvency proceedings will be filed

* Management board has decided to file a petition for insolvency proceedings, following a decision of local court of Hamburg to appoint a preliminary insolvency administrator

* Says petition for insolvency proceedings is no decision to liquidate company but should rather open up more options to facilitate a solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)