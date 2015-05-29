Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Isra Vision AG :
* H1 EBT grow by 10 pct to 9.1 million euros ($9.96 million)(H1 13/14: 8.3 million euros)
* H1 revenue increase of 9 pct to 48.7 million euros (H1 13/14: 44.8 million euros)
* H1 EBIT also increased to 9.4 million euros (H1 13/14: 8.6 million euros)
* Annual goal in sight: profitable double-digit growth with at least stable margins planned
* Concentrates strategically as well as operationally on implementing planned revenue dimension of 150 million euros in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order