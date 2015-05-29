May 29 Isra Vision AG :

* H1 EBT grow by 10 pct to 9.1 million euros ($9.96 million)(H1 13/14: 8.3 million euros)

* H1 revenue increase of 9 pct to 48.7 million euros (H1 13/14: 44.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT also increased to 9.4 million euros (H1 13/14: 8.6 million euros)

* Annual goal in sight: profitable double-digit growth with at least stable margins planned

* Concentrates strategically as well as operationally on implementing planned revenue dimension of 150 million euros in medium term