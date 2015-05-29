May 29 (Reuters) -
* Skanska appointed preferred bidder for the terminal
replacement project at Laguardia Airport in New York City
* The total value of the construction contract is estimated
by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to about USD
3.6 billion, about SEK 30.5 billion.
* The PPP-contract includes taking over operations of the
existing Central Terminal Building and designing, building,
financing, operating and maintaining a new replacement terminal
for a lease term through 2050.
* Skanska's share of the equity investment will be up to 40
percent and the share of the construction contract is 70
percent, which will be divided between Skanska USA Building and
Skanska USA Civil.
* No order bookings or investments will be accounted for
until financial close, which is expected to be in 2016.
