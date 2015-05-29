May 29 Frontline Ltd :
* Frontline and Ship Finance International Limited agree on
amended charter structure
* The new agreement will take effect from July 1, 2015 and
will reflect a combination of reduced long-term base rates,
increased profit split to Ship Finance, increased operating
expenses payable by Ship Finance, release of Frontline's
guarantee for the charters and an ownership interest in
Frontline for Ship Finance
* 55 million Frontline shares will be issued to Ship
Finance
* The chartering counterparty will continue to be a
subsidiary of Frontline, and in exchange for releasing Frontline
from the current guarantee obligation on the charters, a cash
buffer of $34 million ($2 million per vessel) will be built up
in the chartering counterparty
* The shares to Ship Finance will be issued concurrently
with
completion of the new agreement, representing approximately
27.7 percent of the shares and votes in Frontline following
completion of the share issue
* Frontline says the board and management can now shift the
focus from balance sheet restructuring to business development
and growth. This represents a major milestone for the company
* A subsidiary of Frontline has 17 vessels on charter from
Ship Finance with an average remaining charter period of 7.7
years
* New time charter rates for VLCCs: $20,000/day
* New time charter rates for Suezmax tankers: $15,000/day
* New opex for all vessels: $9,000/day payable by Ship
Finance (previously $6,500/day)
* New profit split: 50%/50% above new time charter
rates
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)