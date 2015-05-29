May 29 Frontline Ltd :

* Frontline and Ship Finance International Limited agree on amended charter structure

* The new agreement will take effect from July 1, 2015 and will reflect a combination of reduced long-term base rates, increased profit split to Ship Finance, increased operating expenses payable by Ship Finance, release of Frontline's guarantee for the charters and an ownership interest in Frontline for Ship Finance

* 55 million Frontline shares will be issued to Ship Finance

* The chartering counterparty will continue to be a subsidiary of Frontline, and in exchange for releasing Frontline from the current guarantee obligation on the charters, a cash buffer of $34 million ($2 million per vessel) will be built up in the chartering counterparty

* The shares to Ship Finance will be issued concurrently with completion of the new agreement, representing approximately 27.7 percent of the shares and votes in Frontline following completion of the share issue

* Frontline says the board and management can now shift the focus from balance sheet restructuring to business development and growth. This represents a major milestone for the company

* A subsidiary of Frontline has 17 vessels on charter from Ship Finance with an average remaining charter period of 7.7 years

* New time charter rates for VLCCs: $20,000/day

* New time charter rates for Suezmax tankers: $15,000/day

* New opex for all vessels: $9,000/day payable by Ship Finance (previously $6,500/day)

* New profit split: 50%/50% above new time charter rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)