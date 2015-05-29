May 29 Carillion Plc

* Carillion acquires outland group

* Has acquired 100 per cent of share capital of outland group (1) (outland), a leading provider of remote-site accommodation and associated services that operates across canada

* Consideration will be paid in instalments from carillion's existing cash resources, with total dependent on financial performance of outland, but capped at £63 million

* First instalment of some £11 million, of which approximately £5 million relates to acquisition of cash and excess working capital on outland's balance sheet, will be paid in 2015, with further instalments in 2016 totalling approximately £25 million

* Carillion acquires outland group

* Carillion acquires outland group, a canadian support services business

* At 30 september 2014, outland had gross assets of £38.5 million. In 12 months to 30 september 2014, outland had revenue of £112.2 million and pre- tax profit of £12.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)