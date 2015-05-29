May 29 Carillion Plc
* Carillion acquires outland group
* Has acquired 100 per cent of share capital of outland
group (1) (outland), a leading provider of remote-site
accommodation and associated services that operates across
canada
* Consideration will be paid in instalments from carillion's
existing cash resources, with total dependent on financial
performance of outland, but capped at £63 million
* First instalment of some £11 million, of which
approximately £5 million relates to acquisition of cash and
excess working capital on outland's balance sheet, will be paid
in 2015, with further instalments in 2016 totalling
approximately £25 million
* Carillion acquires outland group
* Carillion acquires outland group, a canadian support
services business
* At 30 september 2014, outland had gross assets of £38.5
million. In 12 months to 30 september 2014, outland had revenue
of £112.2 million and pre- tax profit of £12.3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)