BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :
* Q1 net profit for period was 1.26 million euros (prior-year period: 2.95 million euros)
* Q1 sales of 52.75 million euros ($57.83 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.