May 29 (Reuters) -

* Altor and goldman sachs merchant banking division to acquire hamlet protein from Polaris Private Equity and the founder of the company, Ole K. Hansen.

* Hamlet Protein is a global provider of soy-based protein solutions used in high value-add animal feed for young animals.

* The company services more than 50 countries from its two production facilities in Horsens, Denmark and Findlay, Ohio. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)