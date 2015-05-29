BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
May 29 (Reuters) -
* Altor and goldman sachs merchant banking division to acquire hamlet protein from Polaris Private Equity and the founder of the company, Ole K. Hansen.
* Hamlet Protein is a global provider of soy-based protein solutions used in high value-add animal feed for young animals.
* The company services more than 50 countries from its two production facilities in Horsens, Denmark and Findlay, Ohio. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing