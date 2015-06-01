June 1 Borregaard ASA :

* Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) entered into a letter of intent regarding establishment of a new lignin operation adjacent to RYAM's Fernandina Beach pulp mill in Florida

* Expects project will be completed in two phases over 5 years

* New company will be owned 55 percent by Borregaard and 45 percent by RYAM

* Estimate an aggregate $110 million for a capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes dry substance per year

* New operation will benefit from development work in BALI project, and takes priority over a first BALI plant

* Longer term, BALI technology remains a strategic lignin raw material option for Borregaard

