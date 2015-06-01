June 1 Cxense ASA :

* Cxense to acquire ad optimization company Maxifier

* To acquire advertising optimization company Maxifier from Dentsu Digital Holding, Eurovestech and Fieldhelm

* Says closing of transaction is expected end of June 2015

* Says transaction consideration is Cxense shares and includes a performance-based earnout structure Source text for Eikon:

